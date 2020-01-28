Coldwell Banker combines Westchester, other locales to form Lower Hudson Valley Regional Office

Select Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage real estate offices serving Westchester, Putnam, Rockland, Orange and Dutchess counties will be merged as the Lower Hudson Valley Regional Office. Signs and marketing items will bear the new name going forward. The office and approximately 90 affiliated agents will be based at 366 Underhill Ave. in Yorktown Heights.

“We are confident that this strategy will provide a major advantage to our seller clients and accurately define our market for buyer clients,” said Donna Riniti, the Lower Hudson Valley Regional Office’s managing broker.

She added that the move will give agents “greater control over how they choose to market themselves and their business.”

Additionally, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Connecticut and Westchester County has announced the continuation of a 2019 initiative to open satellite and coworking spaces for teams and agents throughout the company, including a new Tarrytown location, opening in the first quarter of 2020.

The spaces will be mobile-friendly and provide secure work areas exclusively for Coldwell Banker agents and their clients. Remote access will also be available for all Coldwell Banker agents, regardless of regional affiliation.

The initiative follows a 2019 nationwide Coldwell Banker rebranding strategy, to be implemented throughout 2020, which includes “The CB North Star” logo redesign as part of a broader identification approach focused on regions, rather than municipalities.

Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage has already implemented regional name changes in lower Westchester County and Connecticut, including the newly rechristened Sound Shore Regional Office, White Plains Regional Sales Center, Katonah-Bedford Regional Office, and Somers, North Salem, Putnam Regional Office. Agents affiliated with the Yorktown Heights and Croton-on-Hudson offices will be licensed with the Lower Hudson Valley Regional Office.