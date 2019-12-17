Apple store coming to SoNo Collection; Sears exiting Danbury Fair

Apple is joining the SoNo Collection, announcing plans to open a retail store at the Norwalk megamall some time next year.

Meanwhile, the Sears store at the Danbury Fair mall is closing in February, as the one time retail giant, which has been steadily shrinking for a number of years, expects to shutter some 100 stores at the start of 2020.

Apple also has local retail outlets at Danbury Fair, the Westfield Trumbull mall, the Stamford Town Center mall, and in Greenwich.

The Danbury Sears store ceded the top floor of its two-floor operation in 2016 to discount clothing retailer Primark.