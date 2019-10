“Chords of Hope,” the Michael Bolton Charities event Oct. 12 at the Stamford Marriott, celebrated 25 years of supporting children and women at risk of poverty, abuse, neglect, homelessness and domestic violence. Chris Wragge, WCBS-TV news anchor, served as master of ceremonies. Event co-chairs were Jen Danzi and Alan Oyugi. The event honored Igor Tulchinsky, founder,…