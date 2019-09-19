Bigelow Tea Community Challenge coming up

The Bigelow Tea Community Challenge, celebrating 32 years of charitable giving, will take

place on Sept. 29, from 9 a.m. to noon, rain or shine, at the Wakeman Boys & Girls Club in Southport, where participants can choose from a 5K road race, a 3K fitness walk through scenic Southport Harbor and Historic District and a kids’ fun run and kidzone challenge.

Participants will receive complimentary goody bags, T-shirts and free food post-event and will be eligible to win raffle prizes and awards. There will be activities including music, kid-friendly games and face painting. Free babysitting will be available while parents run or walk.

More than $1.65 million has been raised since the first event took place in 1987 and donated to 22 local charities.