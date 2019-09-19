Bruce Museum receives $5M donation from Cohen Foundation

The Bruce Museum’s Campaign for the New Bruce has received a $5 million gift from the Steven and Alexandra Cohen Foundation. The donation will fund the education wing planned for the museum’s expansion and construction project.

The education wing will have its own dedicated entrance, enabling the museum to accommodate more than 200 students per day in grades K-12.

With the gift, the Campaign for the New Bruce is now more than 80% of the way toward the construction goal of $45 million. The overall $60 million campaign includes an additional $15 million for the museum’s endowment, to ensure sustainability and to support new programs. More than $6 million has been raised for the New Bruce Endowment.