Majority of CT municipalities increase property taxes; Weston leads county

Weston’s property taxes increased by double digits this fiscal year, leading all Fairfield County cities and towns, according to a new analysis by the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities.

Nearly 60% of the state’s 169 municipalities increased property taxes for Fiscal Year 2019-2020, which began on July 1. Connecticut’s property tax burden per capita is almost twice the U.S. average and third-highest in the U.S., according to the CCM report.

Weston’s 10.14 increase – its mill rate went from 29.39 to 32.37 – was the third-highest increase in the state, following Norfolk (up 14.47%) and Bethlehem (up 10.93%). Those were also the only three locales to post double-digit increases.

The county’s second-highest increase took place in New Canaan (sixth overall at 7.55%), followed by Redding (17th at 3.53%).

The report stated that local property taxes throughout the state now stand at over $11 billion, an increase of some $500 million since 2017. Property taxes could exceed the $10.8 billion in personal income tax revenue — Connecticut’s largest source of funds – which accounted for $10.8 billion last year.