As debate continues to swirl over the possibility of tolls returning to Connecticut, state Sen. Alex Bergstein is busy gathering support for a bill that would create a Connecticut Infrastructure Bank to fund public/private improvements to the state’s transportation infrastructure.

The bank proposed by SB 70, which the Greenwich-based senator introduced in January, would “finance a loan program with funds appropriated from the Special Transportation Fund (STF) or other sources of revenue designated for infrastructure improvements, including potential future streams of revenue from electronic tolls, and leveraged with private debt capital through the issuance of bonds or other financing arrangements for eligible infrastructure projects including, but not limited to, the building, renovation and repair of highways, bridges, railroads, waterways, ports and airports.”

The mere mention of tolls has set off alarm bells among some legislators – especially in light of Gov. Ned Lamont’s Feb. 16 announcement that, instead of tolling only tractor-trailers as he originally outlined during his gubernatorial campaign, “the truck-only option provides too little revenue, too slowly and too piecemeal to make a meaningful difference.” As a result, he said, he would entertain congestion-pricing as well as other measures for discounting tolls for state residents – but some toll would likely be involved for drivers of all vehicles.

But Bergstein – who has also proposed SB 102, which would require the commissioner of transportation to establish electronic tolls on major highways, with a portion of the proceeds to go to the state infrastructure bank – insisted to the Business Journal that SB 70 and SB 102 are very different creatures.