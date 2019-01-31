Longtime Westchester legislator John Testa to call it quits

Westchester County Legislator John G. Testa, who has never lost a political election, announced this morning that he will not run for re-election. Testa began his career in politics when he was elected a councilman in Peekskill in 1997.

He served three terms as Peekskill’s mayor before running for county office. The Republican lawmaker who represents District 1, is now finishing his fifth term as county legislator. While serving in Peekskill, he also was a teacher at the city’s high school. He retired from teaching in 2013 after 33 years.

“Although I am leaving public service I intend to remain active and continue to contribute to my community,” Testa said in a statement. “I will now have more time to dedicate to the Lincoln Depot Museum and emerging business responsibilities. More opportunity to travel, read and learn is very attractive to me. Most importantly, I look forward to more time with my family and being a soon-to-be grandfather.”

In addition, he said, “My record of fiscal responsibility is one I am very proud of. I wanted to also elevate the standing of northern Westchester communities in county government and bring the appropriate resources and infrastructure improvements we deserve. I was particularly pleased to bring an office to Peekskill that provides free legal services for eligible northern Westchester veterans, seniors and victims of domestic violence.”