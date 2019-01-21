Stunning video of the Tappan Zee Bridge demolition

In case you were busy in the office or handling other business just before 11 a.m. on Jan. 15 and missed the explosive demolition of what remained of the eastern section of the old Tappan Zee Bridge, here’s a stunning look at the event.

Shot by John O’Sullivan of O’Sullivan Studios in New York City, the video was photographed using an Inspire 2 drone. O’Sullivan Studios provides professional drone services and photography in areas such as sports, entertainment, advertising, inspection, corporate events. It is an FAA-certified drone operator.

As the slow motion portion of the demolition video plays, note that it’s possible to see a couple of pieces of construction equipment remaining on the left end of the structure as it collapses into the Hudson River.