Peter Cordeau named president of Norwalk Hospital

Peter Cordeau has been appointed president of Norwalk Hospital.

Cordeau had been CEO of Sharon Hospital since March 2016 and president of the same facility since August 2017. He has had a 30-year career in hospital administration, operations, nursing leadership and service line management.

Western Connecticut Health Network, to which Norwalk Hospital belongs, said that Cordeau’s initial areas of focus will be “building a strong and unified leadership team, overseeing hospital operations, and strengthening employee and physician engagement and the patient experience.”

While at Sharon Hospital, Cordeau played a major role in its 2017 merger with Health Quest; that system is awaiting state approval for its merger with WCHN – which also includes Danbury and New Milford Hospitals – which was announced last March.

“Mr. Cordeau’s broad experience and expertise in health care, especially in administration, operations, and nursing, make him uniquely qualified to be president of Norwalk Hospital,” said WCHN President and CEO John Murphy. “Mr. Cordeau will help to facilitate the smoothest possible transition as Health Quest and WCHN come together to form a new organization, so that we can continue to provide the best care to our patients.”

“I am very excited to join Norwalk Hospital,” Cordeau said in the statement. “I am looking forward to collaborating with clinical, administrative, and community leaders to further the good health of greater Norwalk.”

The Norwalk Hospital presidency had been vacant since October when Michael Daglio exited to become senior vice president, Hartford HealthCare, president of its new Fairfield Region and chief transition officer for St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport.