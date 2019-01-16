Connecticut IV Infusion Center signs lease at Wilton Wellness Center

Connecticut IV Infusion Center is the latest medical specialty tenant to take space at the 50,000-square-foot Wilton Wellness Center at 249 Danbury Road in Wilton.

Sean McDonnell, principal, and Lori Baker, vice president, of Avison Young represented Cambridge Hanover, the developer of the project, while Brian Scruton of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the 10-year agreement. The Wilton Wellness Center was completed last summer.

Connecticut IV Infusion Center offers a qualified nursing staff that is monitored by board-certified physicians who oversee every infusion or therapeutic injection.

The anchor tenant at the Wellness Center is Western Connecticut Medical Group’s Wilton Primary & Specialty Care practice.