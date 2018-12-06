Avison Young named leasing agent for 535 Connecticut Ave. in Norwalk

Avison Young has been retained as the exclusive leasing agent for the 6-story building at 535 Connecticut Ave. in Norwalk, which contains 179,292 square feet of Class A office space.

In September, Avison Young completed the sale of the building to Hanover Norwalk Investors, an affiliate of Hanover Real Estate Partners of Greenwich, in one of the city’s largest Class A acquisitions of the year. The building offers a full-floor availability of approximately 30,000 square feet, as well as built-to-suit and existing suites as small as 1,600 square feet. The building’s current tenants include Crius, UBM, Northwestern Mutual and Belvoir.

The building is near the Norwalk/Darien border and includes a cafeteria, fitness center, covered parking, renovated common areas, uniformed concierge services and views of the Long Island Sound. Train station shuttles for the South Norwalk train station run to and from the building.

Sean Cahill, principal and managing director of Avison Young’s Fairfield/Westchester office, and the firm’s Christopher Grundy and James Searl are on the team seeking to secure tenants for the building.