535 Connecticut Ave. sells in Norwalk’s largest Class A acquisition of the year

Hanover Norwalk Investors LLC has purchased five floors totaling 179,292 square feet at 535 Connecticut Ave. in Norwalk from Matrix Norwalk LLC.

Realtor Avison Young said the transaction represents the largest acquisition of Class A office space in Norwalk – and one of the largest in Fairfield County – this year, though it declined to provide financial details. The building is 74 percent leased, with tenants including Crius, UBM and Belvoir.

Matrix Norwalk is an affiliate of Matrix Property Group of Long Island. Hanover Norwalk Investors is an affiliate of Hanover Real Estate Partners, based in Greenwich. Its national real estate portfolio includes office buildings, flex/warehouse, hospitality, retail, golf and residential real estate.

Avison Young Principal and Managing Director Sean Cahill was the listing broker for the transaction, along with Gary W. Lyons, senior vice president, and Blake Thomas, vice president, from the Avison Young Capital Markets team in Raleigh, North Carolina.