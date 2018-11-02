The priciest home to trade on Larchmont and Mamaroneck’s Long Island Sound shore in a dozen years sold in October for $10.3 million.
Julia B. Fee Sotheby’s International Realty announced Nov. 1 it had sold its listing at 203 Hommocks Road in Larchmont.
The early 20th-century Georgian Colonial sits on 3.3 acres along the shoreline of Larchmont Harbor, known as “Low Wood.” The grounds include a private sandy beach with more than 500 feet of waterfront, a promenade style seawall, gazebo, gardens and heated pool.
The 9,050-square-foot home was built in 1900 and has 19 rooms. it was recently remodeled to orient the living spaces toward the water, according to Sotheby’s.
The transaction closed on Oct. 8 with Sotheby’s Marian Misad and Mary Hardy as listing agents. The $10.3 million sale is the third highest in Larchmont and Mamaroneck’s history, according to data cited by Sotheby’s from the Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service.
The buyer is unclear. A deed filed in Westchester County shows the buyer as an LLC registered in Manhattan.
So what are the property taxes on this bad boy? It was a sad state when real estate articles and listing stop mentioning the tax burden because they’ve gotten too high.