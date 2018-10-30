Quinnipiac poll finds governor’s race too close to call

Republican gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski has pulled to within the margin of error of Democrat Ned Lamont in the latest Quinnipiac University poll of likely voters.

The survey shows Stefanowski cutting Lamont’s lead from 8 points in Quinnipiac’s last poll to 4 points, and essentially agrees with a Sacred Heart University poll released last week showing the GOP candidate trailing his opponent by just 3.4 points. Lamont leads Stefanowski 47 percent to 43 percent, with independent candidate Oz Griebel at 7 percent.

For its latest poll, Quinnipiac surveyed 1,201 Connecticut likely voters from Oct. 22-28, with a margin of error of +/- 4 percentage points. The university has classified the governor’s race as “too close to call.”

Women back Lamont over Stefanowski by a 55-34 percent margin, with 7 percent for Griebel. Men back Stefanowski over Lamont 51-38 percent, with 7 percent for Griebel.

Lamont tops Stefanowski 90–4 percent among Democrats, with 5 percent for Griebel. Stefanowski leads Lamont 93-5 percent among Republicans, with 2 percent for Griebel. Independent voters go 43 percent for Stefanowski, 38 percent for Lamont and 13 percent for Griebel.

Only 4 percent of Connecticut likely voters remain undecided, but 13 percent of those who named a candidate for governor said they might change their mind in the next week. The election will be held on Nov. 6.

In the Connecticut U.S. Senate race, Democratic incumbent Sen. Chris Murphy leads Republican challenger and business owner Matthew Corey 56-41 percent among likely voters, compared with a 57-42 percent lead for Murphy in the previous Quinnipiac poll.

Murphy is ahead 96-3 percent among Democrats and 54-42 percent among independent voters; Corey leads by 89-9 percent among Republicans.

Only 3 percent of Connecticut likely voters remain undecided; 6 percent of likely voters who named a candidate said they might change their mind in the next week.