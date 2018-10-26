Connecticut introduces Go CT fare card for commuters

Connecticut has introduced the Go CT Card, a new fare card for commuters traveling on the state’s bus systems and, eventually, rail lines.

The card allows commuters to place funds into an account connected to the card, and then simply tapping the card on the fare box each time when boarding CTtransit, CTtransit Express and CTfastrak. Riders who use the card will automatically receive any discounts that are available, providing them with the lowest possible fare, according to Gov. Dannel Malloy and Department of Transportation Commissioner James P. Redeker.

The DOT plans to also make the Go CT Card available for use on all of the rail lines in the state – including the Hartford Line, Shore Line East, and the New Haven Line – “in the near future.”

“The demand for this high-quality service is abundantly clear,” said Malloy, “and today’s announcement will only make our bus system more user-friendly. If we want our state to be competitive and attract the jobs of the future, investing in our transportation system is not optional.”

There are no service fees and the card and funds never expire. Travelers will be required to transfer at least $10 on the card or up to $500.

Commuters can receive a card for free, or for $2 after Dec. 31. Transit riders can register for a card on its website or by calling 877-255-7433. Funds can also be added at CTtransit Customer Service Centers or at participating retailers, including CVS Pharmacy and 7-Eleven.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2019, the Go CT Card will be available for purchase at the CTtransit Customer Service Centers in Hartford, New Haven, and Stamford; at the North East Transportation Center in Waterbury; at the Meriden Transit District offices; and at CVS Pharmacy locations and 7-Eleven convenience stores. Until then, CVS and 7-Eleven stores will only offer Go CT Card account reloading services.

A mobile app will be available in early 2019 that will allow customers to access their Go CT Card account and pay transit fares. Riders will still need to obtain a Go CT Card in order to create an account for the app.