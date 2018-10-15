East Norwalk train station TOD plan chugging ahead

A transit-oriented development study for the East Norwalk train station is moving ahead, with the Norwalk Common Council expected to formally select a Milford firm to conduct the study tomorrow night.

Harriman Associates is expected to be approved by the common council to analyze existing conditions, develop a framework and vision for the future of the area around the train station on East Avenue and establish guidelines for design and development.

The study is being funded by a $125,000 grant from the state. “Transportation isn’t just about cars, trains and buses – it’s about building vibrant communities and continuing to make Connecticut a more attractive place to live, visit, and do business,” said Gov. Dannel Malloy in announcing the grant – part of a $15 million package of TOD grants that also included $450,000 for Stratford’s Complete Street Technical Design — last December.

The East Norwalk study is expected to begin later this month.