Robison signs lease for industrial space in Port Chester

Westchester County energy service provider Robison Oil has expanded its facilities in the county through a 12-year lease in Port Chester.

The company will occupy a 16,400-square-foot industrial building, a 2,750-square-foot warehouse building and a 35,000-square-foot parking and storage lot at 45 Ryan Ave.

The deal was announced by Jamie Schwartz, executive vice president of GHP Office Realty LLC, an affiliate of Houlihan-Parnes Realtors LLC. Schwartz represented Robison on the deal.

The property was previously utilized by Verizon for trucks and storage. The building’s new owner, Houlihan-Parnes affiliate CDH Ryan LLC, purchased the property for $4.25 million in November 2017.

Houlihan-Parnes Realtors’ Richard Hendey represented CDH Ryan LLC in the Robison lease. Schwartz said Robison was able to find the property off-market and work with the new owners before the purchase closed.

“We have been searching for this type of property on Robison’s behalf for quite some time in order for its oil and biofuel operations to be located closer to the Purdy Avenue oil terminal and to strategically consolidate its various leased locations throughout Westchester,” Schwartz said in a news release. “This location gives them operational efficiencies to better serve their 40,000 clients throughout Westchester County, as well as economic savings to increase their bottom line.”

Founded in 1921, Robison operates in Westchester and Putnam counties, supplying natural gas and electricity, HVAC services and indoor air quality solutions.