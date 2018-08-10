University of Bridgeport names deans of three new colleges

The University of Bridgeport has named the deans who will lead its three new colleges created as part of its academic and administrative restructuring plan.

Manyul Im will serve as dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. This college will incorporate the university’s Shintaro Akatsu School of Design, School of Professional Studies and the programs formerly offered at the College of Public and International Affairs and the School of Arts and Sciences. Im has served as dean of the University of Bridgeport School of Arts and Sciences since 2014.

Carol Papp will lead the College of Health Sciences, which covers the Fones School of Dental Hygiene, School of Nursing, College of Chiropractic, Physician Assistant Institute, Nutrition Institute, College of Naturopathic Medicine and the Acupuncture Institute. Papp became the founding dean of the university’s School of Nursing in 2015 and previously director of Bridgeport Hospital School of Nursing from 2011 to 2015.

Tarek Sobh was named dean of the College of Engineering, Business and Education, which covers the School of Engineering, the Ernest C. Trefz School of Business and the School of Education. He is also executive vice president for the university.

“This reorganization will not only streamline administrative functions; it also will unencumber these talented faculty to return to the classroom, where they can better serve students,” said Laura Skandera Trombley, president of the university. “I am confident that together with Deans Im, Papp and Sobh, these talented and dedicated individuals will amplify UB’s positive impact on students and the community at large.”