University of Bridgeport announces academic restructuring plan

The University of Bridgeport is reconfiguring its academic structure with the creation of three colleges and changes to its administrative hierarchy.

The school announced that it will consist of three colleges – College of Arts and Sciences, College of Health Sciences, and College of Engineering, Business and Education – with each college organized under a separate dean. The university currently has 14 deans, and their divisions will be consolidated under the three deans who will report to the provost.

Laura Skandera Trombley, who became the university’s tenth president last month, stated the changes will go into effect immediately. In a message to the university’s alumni and current student body, Trombley said the restructuring will enhance the school’s academic focus while providing cost savings that will be reinvested into operating expenses.

“I am very pleased that the University of Bridgeport has taken the lead in reducing administrative ranks and investing in faculty and students,” said Trombley. “Belonging both to the university and their college will create a more intimate space for students to learn, to grow, and begin their careers.”

(Trombley will be interviewed in the Aug. 13 edition of the Fairfield County Business Journal and will discuss her additional plans for the school.)