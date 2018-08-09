Chick-fil-A withdraws proposal for Stamford location

Faced with continued opposition centered on concerns over increased traffic, Chick-fil-A has withdrawn its proposal for a restaurant with a drive-through in Stamford’s Bull’s Head neighborhood.

The proposed Chick-fil-A would have replaced a vacated Bank of America building with a nearly 5,000-square-foot restaurant on a tract of Bull’s Head land north of Cold Spring Road, east of Long Ridge Road and west of High Ridge Road.

Construction of the restaurant would have required a zoning-code text change that would allow drive-through restaurants in “neighborhood business” zones. First presented to Stamford’s zoning board in May, the Georgia-based chain continued to face opposition through a number of additional meetings before finally withdrawing its request.

Presently, Chick-fil-A operates restaurants in Brookfield, Danbury and Norwalk.