Hummus & Pita Co. to open in Brookfield on Aug. 11

The Hummus & Pita Co., a New York-based chain of Mediterranean-themed eateries, will open its first Connecticut location at 15 Federal Road in Brookfield with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and “Brooklyn-style block party” on Aug. 11.

Activities at the grand opening will include face painting, prize giveaways, a chickpea dunk tank, a grand prize raffle and free falafel pitas from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

First announced last fall, the company’s expansion into Connecticut is part of a multiunit deal between the fast-casual restaurant chain and franchisee Rishi Parikh & Group, which has an agreement with Hummus to develop additional stores in New York, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.