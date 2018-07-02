Shelton, Trumbull receiving state grants for anti-blight efforts

Shelton and Trumbull are among 16 municipalities receiving a total of $10.5 million from the state for infrastructure upgrades and improvements with the goal of combating blight, improving neighborhoods and increasing economic development.

Awarded through the Community Development Block Grant Small Cities program, which is administered by the Connecticut Department of Housing with funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the grants are given to small towns that have a population below 50,000 residents and will advance projects that develop and preserve affordable housing, provide services to the most vulnerable residents in their communities, and create and retain jobs.

“These projects will help so many local communities increase quality of life and make our state an even more attractive place to live, work and do business,” said Gov. Dannel Malloy. “These are investments in our neighborhoods, in the people who live here and in our economic future.”

The City of Shelton is receiving $800,000 to work in conjunction with the Shelton Housing Authority to begin the modernization of Sinsabaugh Heights Public Housing, a housing complex for seniors. That work will include upgrading the fire alarm system, installing new package terminal conditioning systems, performing storm and screen door replacements, and building a new asphalt roofing system.

The Town of Trumbull will use its $800,000 grant to renovate Stern Village, a 222-unit senior rental housing development. Renovations will focus primarily on upgrading the windows to be more energy efficient.

Other Connecticut municipalities receiving funds are Cheshire, Farmington, Guilford, Killingly, Madison, Southington, South Windsor, Sprague, Stafford, Suffield, Torrington, Voluntown, Wethersfield and Windham.