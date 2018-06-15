Bank hires SVP of health care financial services

People’s United Bank recently hired Claudia Gourdon as senior vice president, health care financial services.

She will be responsible for driving new business growth and origination in the downstate New York and northern New Jersey markets and will be based in Stamford. People’s United Healthcare Finance provides specialized banking expertise, customized credit facilities and commercial banking services to the health care sector, both not-for-profit and for-profit.

Gourdon brings more than 30 years’ experience in the health care industry, particularly in the senior living and hospital sectors. Most recently, she was with Bank Leumi USA, where she was a senior health care relationship manager, managing a portfolio of more than $300 million. Prior to that, she held various roles of increasing responsibility, including chief marketing officer and senior vice president, Healthcare Finance Group in New York, managing director at CIT Group Inc., and managing director at General Electric Corp. In each role Gourdon was responsible for business development, portfolio management and expanding the reach of each company’s health care financial services practice. She is a graduate of the Yale University School of Management.