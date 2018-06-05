Dolce Norwalk acquired, rebranded as LaKota Oaks

The Dolce Norwalk event and conference center has been acquired by Queens Plaza West LLC, a real estate investment and development company headquartered in Dix Hills, New York, for an undisclosed sum. In partnership with LaKota Hotels & Resorts, the property will be renovated and henceforth be known as LaKota Oaks.

LaKota Hotels & Resorts was formed by Sam D. Haigh and brothers Andy and Danny Dolce. Andy Dolce was founder of Dolce Hotels and Resorts, which was acquired in 2015 by Wyndham Hotel Group, while Danny Dolce was its vice president of global sales and head of acquisitions. Haigh, who serves as LaKota’s president and CEO, said the rebranded property would retain all of its employees.

Situated on 66 acres, the 10,500-square-foot facility at 32 Weed Ave. includes 120 guest rooms; 20 collaborative spaces for training, strategic planning and team building; and a recreation center that features a four-lane lap pool, a full-sized basketball court, racquet ball courts, and a fitness center.

Near-term plans include renovations to refresh the 240-seat ballroom, amenity areas, conference areas and guest rooms.

“The Native American word ‘LaKota’ signifies ‘allies,’ which perfectly exemplifies the goals for the new brand,” said Danny Dolce, executive vice president of LaKota Hotels & Resorts. “Our mission is to ally with the community, ally with our clients and to ally with our team members to provide great experiences in our beautiful setting.”