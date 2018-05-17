Greenwich’s Brynwood Partners acquires Carolina Beverage Group

Cold Spring Brewing Co., a portfolio company of Greenwich’s Brynwood Partners VII and Brynwood Partners VIII, has acquired 100 percent of the stock of Carolina Beverage Group from SunTx Capital Partners and other selling shareholders. Terms and conditions of the transaction were not disclosed.

The combined company, to be called Carolina Beverage Group, will be headquartered in the Charlotte, North Carolina area. The new Carolina Beverage has manufacturing facilities in Cold Spring, Minnesota; Mooresville, North Carolina; and Fort Worth totaling over 650,000 square feet of flexible manufacturing space and 1.7 million square feet of warehouse availability.

Its customers will include brand owners of energy drinks, sparkling waters, teas, cocktails, flavored malt beverages, craft beers and other ready-to-drink beverages. The company will also produce private label beverages for U.S. retailers.