HGAR strikes deal to add Sullivan County to multiple listing service

The Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service, Inc. will merge a Sullivan County multiple listing service into its database, a move that will add more than 1,400 listings in the county from 200 agents.

The asset acquisition was announced April 13 by the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors, Inc., which owns and operates the listing service.

HGAR’s Hudson Gateway Multiple Listing Service will acquire the Sullivan County Multiple Listing Service in the deal, which does not directly involve HGAR or the Sullivan County Board of Realtors, HGAR’s announcement noted. The Hudson Gateway MLS expects the Sullivan County listings to be integrated by the end of June.

The deal adds Sullivan to a listing service already carrying property listings in Westchester, Putnam, Orange and Rockland counties, as well as the Bronx.

Richard Haggerty, CEO of HGAR and its listing service, first announced the deal April 12 at a real estate panel hosted by the Hudson Valley Economic Development Corp. and HGAR. The realtor group, he added, is also working toward marketing its multiple listing services in Manhattan and is in talks with the Long Island Board of Realtors to create a multiple listing service that covers the entire New York metropolitan region.

“We think that could really be a game changer,” Haggerty said.

In a statement accompanying the acquisition announcement the next day, Haggerty said that the growth of HGAR’s multiple listing service “has enabled all participants and subscribers to access a widening market area to the benefit of the customers and clients we serve.”