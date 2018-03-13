GlobalFoundries names Thomas Caulfield CEO

Sanjay Jha, the CEO of the GlobalFoundries semiconductor manufacturer, will step down and hand over duties to senior vice president Thomas Caulfield, the company announced.

Jha had a four-year tenure leading GlobalFoundries. The Silicon Valley company grew into the semiconductor industry’s second-largest manufacturer during his leadership, according to the company’s announcement. His tenure included overseeing GlobalFoundries 2015 purchase of IBM’s semiconductor business.

That deal provided GlobalFoundries with more than 16,000 patents and put the company in charge of a manufacturing campus in East Fishkill formerly operated by IBM, along with another IBM plant in Essex Junction, Vermont.

Last fall, Greenwich-based real estate developer National Resources announced it had reached a deal to buy 300 acres of the East Fishkill park from GlobalFoundries. National Resources is rebranding the site into one of its mixed-use iPark properties, which includes a mix of retail, residential, office and manufacturing.

GlobalFoundries maintained about 160 acres of active manufacturing space on site in the deal. The company said it had about 2,500 employees in the region at the time of the deal.

Related: National Resources plans mixed-use iPark for former IBM East Fishkill site

Sloop Brewing to relocate to iPark on former IBM East Fishkill site

Caulfield joined GlobalFoundries in 2014 following 17 years at IBM in a variety of senior leadership roles. At GlobalFoundries, he led the development of the company’s 14nm production facility in Saratoga County, which GlobalFoundries said is the country’s most advanced foundry facility and one of its largest public-private partnerships.

“I am honored to be given this chance to lead GF at such an exciting time at the company and in our industry,” Caulfield said in a statement. “With exciting new customers coming into the market, we have the unique technology portfolio and executional track record to reset the competitive playing field in the rapidly-growing foundry segment.”

GlobalFoundries is owned by Mubadala Investment Co., a sovereign wealth fund of the government of Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. The company, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a semiconductor foundry that provides design, development and fabrication services to technology companies.