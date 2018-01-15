Sloop Brewing to relocate to iPark on former IBM East Fishkill site

Sloop Brewing Co. will expand and relocate its brewery to the former IBM campus in East Fishkill, which is in the process of being redeveloped to include apartments, retail and new types of workspace.

Sloop announced Jan. 15 that it would utilize a $565,000 state grant to help launch a 26,000-square-foot brewery and tasting room in Dutchess County. The new space, according to the brewery’s announcement, will allow it to increase production, expand its footprint in the Hudson Valley and help revitalize the East Fishkill office park.

Greenwich real estate development group National Resources announced last year that it would redevelop the 300-acre office and industrial park into one of its branded mixed-use iPark neighborhoods with a mix of residential, hotel, retail, warehouse and office space.

Sloop Brewing will be one of the first new tenants for the redevelopment effort. The new brewery space will feature local beer and food, event space and live music with room for more than 300 people.

Adam Watson, president and cofounder of Sloop, called the campus a “great location, a great building and bringing this factory back to life is a great project to be a part of.”

Sloop Brewing was founded in Dutchess County in 2011 by Watson and Justin Taylor. The company operates at a working apple orchard in Elizaville in Columbia County.

The new brewery is expected to be operational by May, according to the announcement, with the tasting room opening this summer. Sloop’s Elizaville location at Vosburgh Orchards will continue serving its beers.