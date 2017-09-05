National Resources plans mixed-use iPark for former IBM East Fishkill site

Real estate development group National Resources will take over 300 aces of land with 2 million square feet of buildings from GlobalFoundries at the former IBM campus in Fishkill, the companies announced.

The Greenwich-based National Resources said it will redevelop its part of the campus into an iPark, the branding the company uses for its technology focused mixed-use retail, hotel and residential developments. GlobalFoundries will continue to own 160 acres of active manufacturing space on the site. The California-based semiconductor company took over the campus in 2015 when it bought IBM’s semiconductor business.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In the company’s announcement of the deal, National Resources said it worked for the past six months with the Dutchess County Executive’s Office, Think Dutchess Alliance for Business, Town of East Fishkill and Empire State Development to prepare the site with suitable zoning and parcel subdivision for new commercial, industrial and mixed-use development.

National Resources President Joseph Cotter said redevelopment of the site would “take advantage of the $1 billion in infrastructure that currently exists at the site and provide new warehouse distribution opportunities in the I-84 corporate growth corridor.”

“The skilled workforce in the area should be a major attraction for employers,” he said in a prepared statement.

IBM and micro-display manufacturer eMagin will lease offices, laboratories and clean rooms at the campus, according to the announcement. Several high bay spaces will be leased to new users, while the company said build-to-suit warehouses have been designed for distribution and fulfilment centers that can capitalize on the location’s access to Interstate 84.

National Resource’s iPark Hudson development in Yonkers converted a former Otis Elevator Co. warehouse into a mixed-use campus with office space and apartments. Tenants at the Yonkers location include Kawasaki Rail Car Inc., the biotech company ContraFect Corp. and mobile app developer IAC Applications.

National Resources also developed the iPark Norwalk campus in Connecticut and iPark Lake Success on Long Island.

In a statement following the deal’s announcement, Dutchess County Executive Marc J. Molinaro said he was excited to see ownership of the site transferred to a developer with more than $1 billion in past projects. The deal, he said, frees GlobalFoundries “from the burden of real estate development and (allows) them to focus on their core mission: semiconductor manufacturing.”

“Thanks to the hard work of the town of East Fishkill, GlobalFoundries and National Resources, we will soon see big things happening on this site,” Molinaro said. “Think Dutchess Alliance for Business will work hand-in-hand with National Resources to attract commercial, industrial and mixed-use development to the site.”