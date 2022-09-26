A plan to allow trapshooting on North Manursing Island has set two elite private clubs against one another over the permissibility of discharging shotguns on a Rye beach.

The city’s public safety commissioner, Michael A. Kopy, granted permission to Westchester Country Club on May 20 to operate a trapshooting program from November through March at its beach club on the island.

North Manursing Island Owners’ Association petitioned Westchester Supreme Court on Sept. 19 to stop the program.

Although the country club is named as a defendant in the action, the legal arguments take aim at the city for allegedly exceeding its authority.

The association’s Manursing Island Club opened in 1912 and features tennis and swimming programs, dining and beachfront homes on Long Island Sound. It is located north of Playland Park and is bordered on two side by the Edith. G. Read Natural Park and Wildlife Sanctuary.

The Westchester Country Club Beach Club also features tennis and swimming programs. It is next to the Manursing Island Club and about three miles from the country club’s golf courses and main facilities.

In trapshooting, a machine that is typically downrange from the shooters launches clay targets away from the shooters.

Until about 30 years ago, trapshooting was practiced at this location for 71 years, according to testimony at an Aug. 10 city council meeting. And the beach club’s Gun Club dining area reflects that history.

But North Manursing Island Homeowners’ Association alleges that Rye violated city and state laws in approving the program:

Use of property is a zoning issue regulated by the building inspector, for instance, not by the public safety commissioner.

The zoning for clubs on the island does not specify trapshooting as a permitted use.

The city did not conduct an environmental review to consider the impact of noise on neighbors who live nearby or on waterfowl that winter at the Edith G. Read sanctuary.

The city does not permit trapshooting on wetlands such as North Manursing Island.

State law does not allow the discharge of firearms within 500 feet of dwellings, and there are two dwellings within that range.

Trapshooting will produce offensive noise and vibrations that Rye defines as a nuisance.

Although the beach club has announced plans to conduct trapshooting only on Sundays from 11 a.m. to dusk, Kopy’s permission does not limit the days or times of day for discharging shotguns.

The homeowners’ association is asking the court to annul Kopy’s permission to operate a trapshooting program.

Rye corporation counsel Kristen K. Wilson did not respond to an email requesting the city’s side of the story.

The association is represented by Rye attorney William Maker Jr.