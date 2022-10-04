Cold Stone Creamery serves up Trick or Treat Creation

Cold Stone Creamery is getting into the Halloween spirit with the return of its Treat or Treat Creation.

The Treat or Treat Creation features Boo Batter Ice Cream mixed with trick-or-treat favorites Halloween Oreo Cookies, Kit Kats and M&M’S. Ice cream lovers can also add an orange waffle cone or bowl for an extra Halloween effect.

“We’re shrieking with excitement to bring back our ever-popular Boo Batter Ice Cream this month,” said Sara Schmillen, vice president of marketing for Kahala Brands, parent company of Cold Stone Creamery. “Our guests can’t get enough of this ghostly, jet black ice cream, so get it while you can before it turns back into our original Cake Batter Ice Cream!”

Cold Stone Creamery stores nationwide will offer Boo Batter this Halloween season through Oct. 31.