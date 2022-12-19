International wine festival coming to Poughkeepsie

Two Poughkeepsie-based businesses have partnered to produce the city’s first wine festival.

The nightclub and event venue Revel 32 and 1915 Wine Cellar will present the first annual Queen City International Wine Festival from Feb. 17-18 at former’s location at 32 Cannon St. in an 1845 building that was originally a Methodist church and later became a Masonic temple. The wine festival will offer more than 100 vendors with offerings from Hudson Valley producers plus wines from across the U.S. and around the world.

“It had always been a dream of ours to open a wine bar,” said Russell Beck, who co-owns 1915 Wine Cellar, in an interview with Chronogram.com. “We were told that we wouldn’t be successful in Poughkeepsie, but we knew that wine lovers speak a universal language and we have defied the odds. Now we’re ready to present this fantastic international wine event and expect a huge response from wine lovers who want to beat the winter blues and don’t want to wait a year for a fall festival.”

Attendance at the Queen City International Wine Festival will be for patrons ages 21 and older. Ticket prices for the event start at $75 and are now on sale through Revel 32.