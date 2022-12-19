Home Food & Beverage International wine festival coming to Poughkeepsie

International wine festival coming to Poughkeepsie

By
Phil Hall
-

Two Poughkeepsie-based businesses have partnered to produce the city’s first wine festival.

The nightclub and event venue Revel 32 and 1915 Wine Cellar will present the first annual Queen City International Wine Festival from Feb. 17-18 at former’s location at 32 Cannon St. in an 1845 building that was originally a Methodist church and later became a Masonic temple. The wine festival will offer more than 100 vendors with offerings from Hudson Valley producers plus wines from across the U.S. and around the world.

“It had always been a dream of ours to open a wine bar,” said Russell Beck, who co-owns 1915 Wine Cellar, in an interview with Chronogram.com. “We were told that we wouldn’t be successful in Poughkeepsie, but we knew that wine lovers speak a universal language and we have defied the odds. Now we’re ready to present this fantastic international wine event and expect a huge response from wine lovers who want to beat the winter blues and don’t want to wait a year for a fall festival.”

Attendance at the Queen City International Wine Festival will be for patrons ages 21 and older. Ticket prices for the event start at $75 and are now on sale through Revel 32.

Previous articleBigelow Tea partners with Stony Creek Brewery on tea-infused beers
Next articleRay Dalio buys a stake in submarine company
Phil Hall
https://westfaironline.com/
Phil Hall's writing for Westfair Communications has earned multiple awards from the Connecticut Press Club and the Connecticut Society of Professional Journalists. He is a former United Nations-based reporter for Fairchild Broadcast News and the author of 11 books (including the upcoming "100 Years of Wall Street Crooks," published by Bicep Books). He is also the host of the SoundCloud podcast "The Online Movie Show," host of the WAPJ-FM talk show "Nutmeg Chatter" and a writer with credits in The New York Times, New York Daily News, Hartford Courant, Wired, The Hill's Congress Blog, Profit Confidential, The MReport and StockNews.com. Outside of journalism, he is also a horror movie actor - usually playing the creepy villain who gets badly killed at the end of each film.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here