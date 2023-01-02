Hochul inaugurated in New Year’s Day ceremony

Gov. Kathy Hochul took the oath of office in a New Year’s Day ceremony in Albany to become the first woman elected to a full four-year term as governor of New York state.

Hochul emphasized that although she ran as an incumbent who had moved into the governor’s office from lieutenant governor as a result of Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning, her election to a full four-year term represents a significant event in the history of women in New York state.

“This day belongs to little girls and to young women who will grow up knowing that from this day forward, there are no barriers they can’t overcome,” Hochul said.

In her inaugural address at the Empire State Convention Center in Albany, Hochul did not delve into specific policy issues, saying that she’d be doing that when she delivers the State of the State Address on Jan.10. Instead, she spoke in generalities about the positives New York state offers to residents and government’s need to ensure justice, economic progress and safety for all New Yorkers.

Hochul had high praise for first responders in New York state, especially those involved in helping the Buffalo area recover from the recent blizzard. She introduced John Makin, a guest at the event who helped get three ambulances that had been stranded during the storm safely to a hospital as well as rescuing a doctor and his mother who had been trapped in their car.

“Obstacles don’t define us. Rather, it is the unparalleled courage and character of us that defines us as a people,” Hochul said. “So my confidence in the future is steeped in our glorious past. In the face of adversity, we always persist. We persevere, we prevail.”

Hochul, age 64, described New York as “a place where millions can come to, to build their lives, their families, live a good life. And that’s why I’m energized. I’m enthusiastic to be in this arena, no matter what comes our way. Because this is the New York I believe in, and the New York that I’ll fight for every day.”