Stamford’s Green Street Power Partners acquires solar projects from SunPower

Stamford’s Green Street Power Partners LLC has bought a portfolio of community solar projects, all in Con Edison’s service zone, from San Jose, California’s SunPower.

A 918-kilowatt rooftop project in Maspeth, Queens, will be the first project to be completed and will feature SunPower Helix technology. Helix is expected to offset approximately 20,496 metric tons of carbon dioxide from the five boroughs over the lifetime of the system, the equivalent of preserving 167 acres of forest. The project will provide power to more than 150 homes in New York City.

The project was originated by SunPower dealer Accord Power, which is also providing development and engineering, procurement, and construction services. Construction is set to begin April 1 and expected to be complete by late spring. Green Street will own the system, highlighting the company’s increased focus on project acquisition.

“This project, along with the additional projects we are currently acquiring, will have a profound impact on our company while helping us achieve our goals of being a leader in community solar, and commercial and industrial solar markets,” said Green Street co-Founder and CEO Scott Kerner.