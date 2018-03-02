FactSet relocating headquarters to Norwalk’s 45 Glover Ave.

Financial consultancy FactSet plans to relocate its global headquarters from the Merritt 7 office complex to 45 Glover Ave. in Norwalk.

Building and Land Technology, which owns the 264,500-square-foot Class A office building, said that FactSet will lease 173,000 square feet at 45 Glover, bringing the property to 100 percent capacity. The company is expected to move to its new space in the last quarter of 2019.

45 Glover is within The Towers at Merritt River, a three-building office campus that also includes the 801 Main Ave. and 901 Main Ave. properties. The complex’s other tenants include General Electric, Diageo and Bridgewater Associates.

FactSet CEO Phil Snow said the firm’s new address “promises to be a fantastic place for us to serve our clients and the broader FactSet team. The new facility will bring together our Norwalk-based employees in one building and provide a positive, collaborative environment for us to continue to deliver on our mission and build on our almost 40 years of success.”

Adjacent to the Towers campus, BLT is building a mixed-use development that will feature over 1,000 residential units, biking trails and substantial new infrastructure.

BLT was represented by Tim Rorick and Torey Walsh of Newmark Knight Frank in the transaction, while FactSet was represented by Joseph Cabrera and Michael Gordon of Colliers International.