Manhattanville College panel to kick off Women’s Leadership programming

Manhattanville College will launch a new year of programming for its Women’s Leadership Institute March 16 with a breakfast panel from trailblazing women.

The college announced the event, “Women Blazing Trails,” as the first in a series that will celebrate women’s achievements and progress. The panel is scheduled for 8 a.m. at the college’s Reid Castle in Purchase. The group will discuss challenging the status quo and overcoming bias, developing leadership skills and “the confidence they needed to rise to new heights in today’s business environment,” according to the event description.

Panelists include:

Kristine Garberding, executive vice president and chief HR officer for Nestle Waters North America in Stamford;

Belinda Miles, president of Westchester Community College in Valhalla;

Teri Flynn, chief content officer and executive producer at Newsweek Films in New York City; and

, chief content officer and executive producer at Newsweek Films in New York City; and Vanessa Wakeman, principal of The Wakeman Agency in White Plains.

Sarah Gretczko, senior vice president of organizational development and chief of staff at Mastercard in Purchasewill moderate. Tickets are $35. More information and registration here.