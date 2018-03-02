C2 Education to open tutoring, test prep center in Yonkers

C2 Education, a company that offers tutoring and test preparation services, will open a facility this month at 2372 Central Park Ave. in Yonkers.

Set for a mid-March opening, the new education center will have more than 30 full- and part-time employees, the company said in a statement.

“We are so excited to finally be a part of the Yonkers community,” said center director Susan Pi. “Local area residents will now have a great new resource to help their kids go on to their dream colleges.”

C2 Education was founded in 1997 by David Kim and Jim Narangajavana, two Harvard students that offered private tutoring programs from their college dorm room. In 2000, C2 opened their first location in suburban Baltimore. Today, C2 Education operates more than 180 centers nationwide, including facilities in Mount Kisco, Scarsdale and Eastchester.

Families and students interested in learning more about the new Yonkers location should call 914-294-4060 or visit c2educate.com.