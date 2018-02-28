Family-owned businesses honored at annual awards ceremony

“There’s something about growing up in a family-owned business that sets you apart,” said Kate Hampford Donahue, president and CEO of Hampford Research Inc. “I certainly didn’t realize it at the time, but it’s only now that I really appreciate what that experience really gave me.”

Donahue is the second generation to run the Stratford-based custom-chemical

manufacturing firm. Following the death of her father, Jack Hampford, Donahue took over the company that was started by her father more than 30 years ago.

“Family-owned businesses are the backbone of our economy, and celebrating our successes is really a wonderful way to bring attention to all of our contributions,” said Donahue, who was a 2017 honoree of the awards.

Donahue was the keynote speaker at the annual Westfair Communications Family-Owned Business Awards on Feb. 27.

The event, presented by the Westchester and Fairfield County Business Journals and WAG Magazine, honored 20 businesses from Westchester and Fairfield counties

More than 200 attendees gathered for the awards ceremony, which was held at 1133 Westchester Ave. in White Plains.

“The 2018 Family-Owned Business Awardees did not disappoint. Their family business histories and successes were absolutely inspiring,” said Westfair Communications Publisher Dee DelBello. “Two thoughts were loud and clear: families matter and there’s nothing better than working hard together.”

The event sponsors included Entergy Corp., Citrin Cooperman, The University of Connecticut School of Business, Val’s Putnam Wines & Liquors, Atlas Tech Services, Heineken Corp., BMW Mount Kisco, Blue Buffalo and APS Payroll.

Supporters included Gilda Bonanno LLC, Kristals Cosmetics Skincare, Royal Regency Hotel, Blossom Flower Shops, Buzz Creators, The Bristal Assisted Living, Greenwich Polo Club and White Plains Linen.

The event benefited Paws Crossed Animal Rescue, a no-kill animal shelter in Elmsford.

The evening’s award winners included:

WESTCHESTER COUNTY

Bash the Trash Environmental Arts

Bradsell Painting & Carpentry

Cornell’s True Value Hardware

Kencal Maintenance Corp.

LCS Facility Group

Lippolis Electric Inc.

Majestic Kitchens & Bath

Platzner International Group

Sutera Family Dentistry

FAIRFIELD COUNTY

Aitoro Appliance & Electronics

Amodex Products Inc.

Collins Medical Equipment

CULTEC, Inc.

DiMatteo Group

Fisherman’s World

Front Row Kitchens

John J. Brennan Construction Co.

Lapine

Shreve, Crump and Low

Troy Fine Arts Services