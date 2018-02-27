Connecticut unveils ‘Change the Script’ campaign against opioid crisis

The Connecticut state government has rolled out a public awareness campaign called “Change the Script.” It is designed to offer communities, health care providers, pharmacists and individuals with information on the prescription drug and opioid misuse and overdose crisis.

The new initiative will present educational materials focusing on opioid abuse prevention, treatment, and recovery strategies. Public service announcements will also be distributed for presentation in the media and on billboards and bus posters.

The branding for “Change the Script” represents a two-fold approach: using a play on the pharmaceutical concept of a script and rewriting the longstanding public stigma of discussing addiction problems openly. The new initiative is being spearheaded by Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s office and the Departments of Mental Health and Addiction Services, Consumer Protection and Public Health.

“The opioid crisis is one that has touched the lives of nearly every person in our state,” said DMHAS Commissioner Miriam Delphin-Rittmon. “It’s important that our residents are aware of the extent of prescription drug misuse and opioid use disorders. This campaign will raise awareness for residents regarding the misuse of opioids and help communities to mobilize to Change the Script.”