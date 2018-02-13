Greenwich waterfront property sells for $14.5 million

The 8,916-square-foot waterfront house at 51 Glen Avon Drive in Greenwich’s Riverside neighborhood has sold for $14.5 million.

The 2009 custom-built stone and clapboard home, which sits on 1.5 acres, was designed and built by Alex Kaali-Nagy and features a mahogany library with English bar, Christopher Peacock kitchen, bunk room that sleeps six, pool/guest house, outdoor kitchen with pizza oven, and a floating boat dock.

Houlihan Lawrence agent Ellen Mosher, who exclusively represented the property’s buyer, said that 2017 fourth-quarter luxury sales rose by 48 percent over the previous year.

David Haffenreffer, brokerage manager of Houlihan Lawrence’s Greenwich office, added that there were eight $10 million-plus sales in Greenwich last year, a 60 percent increase over 2016.