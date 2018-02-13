Sean Meade elected president of Westchester Hotel Association

The Westchester Hotel Association has elected Sean Meade, the general manager of Cambria Hotel & Suites in downtown White Plains, as its new president.

Meade succeeds Dan Conte, the former Westchester Marriott general manager who spent seven years leading the advocacy group, which represents more than 40 hotels in the county.

Meade’s election was announced Tuesday by the hotel association, along with several other board changes. Doubletree by Hilton General Manager Kevin Johnson was elected vice president; Dena McConnell, director of revenue services for Hilton Westchester in Rye Brook, takes over as secretary, and Courtyard Marriott Rye General Manager Antonio Santoiemma is the association’s new treasurer.

Meade oversees the operations of the 130-room Cambria at 250 Main St. in White Plains. The hotel opened in 2014 as a joint venture of Meyer Jabara Hotels in Danbury and Choice Hotels International Inc.

Meade joined the hotel in 2015, but has worked in the hospitality industry since 1999. He has held general manager positions at Courtyard by Marriott Stamford and Residence Inn by Marriott White Plains. He also opened the first SpringHill Suites by Marriott-branded hotel in New York City in 2013.

The Westchester Hotel Association, Meade said, helps the county’s hotel operators “achieve our goal of community involvement and increased education about the tourism industry.”

WHA hotels generate more than $416 million of the county’s $1.8 billion travel and tourism industry, according to the association’s announcement.

“As Westchester maintains awareness and demand, challenges continue with the growing increase in supply which is worrisome for existing hotels,” Meade cautioned. “In 2017, occupancy, average rates and revenue per available room were all down from 2016. The trend looks to continue into 2018.”