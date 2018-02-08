George Barrios and Michelle Wilson have been promoted to co-presidents and appointed to the board of directors of WWE.

The Stamford company’s Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon said the move was made in recognition of their contributions to four years of record revenues and the successful transformation to a multiplatform business model.

The president role is newly created, according to WWE. Barrios was chief strategy and financial officer, while Wilson was chief revenue and marketing officer. Both will continue to report directly to McMahon.

“The successful transformation of our business model has put us in a position to capitalize on all that the changing global media landscape has to offer,” McMahon said. “I am confident that our executive management team, led by Michelle and George, will achieve continued success across key strategic initiatives and ensure our long-term growth.”