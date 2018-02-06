Stephen Westerberg joins Marcus & Millichap in Stamford

Stephen Westerberg has joined Marcus & Millichap’s Stamford office as first vice president investments and will focus on investment sales in Connecticut and Westchester County, the commercial real estate services firm announced today.

Westerberg previously headed the Connecticut and Westchester investment sales divisions for Newmark Knight Frank and Colliers International. His clients in the retail, office, industrial and multifamily investment sectors include some of the area’s leading institutions and real estate principals, according to Marcus & Millichap.

During his two-decade career, Westerberg has participated in over $1.5 billion in transactions, providing strategic input on purchases, monetization strategies, disposition, refinancing and 1031 exchange transactions, according to Marcus & Millichap.

Recent deals in downtown Greenwich in which he was involved include the $30.5 million sale of 2 Soundview Ave., the $50.5 million sale of 411 West Putnam Ave., the $23.5 million sale of a six-building retail portfolio on Greenwich Avenue and the $24 million sale of a three-building retail-over-office portfolio at 98-102 Greenwich Ave.

J.D. Parker, senior vice president and division manager for Marcus & Millichap’s Northeast Division, in the announcement said Westerberg’s “advisory approach in investment sales makes him a strong asset to our clients.”