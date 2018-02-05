Steven Cid joins Houlihan Lawrence Commercial Group

Steven Cid, a veteran broker in New York City’s luxury residential and commercial real estate markets who now focuses on off-market deals, has joined Houlihan Lawrence Commercial Group in Rye Brook as an associate broker, the brokerage firm announced today.

Cid previously served as a senior vice president with both the Corcoran Group and Douglas Elliman Real Estate in his 24-year career. Houlihan Lawrence officials said he now works primarily with private investors, developers, hoteliers and large foreign and domestic institutional investors.

Most recently, Cid brokered the $65 million private sale of an off-market Times Square development site to one of his investor clients. He is working on several off-market deals for Class A office buildings in New York, Boston and Chicago, in addition to multifamily properties and hotels in New York City and Florida, according to Houlihan Lawrence. He is also brokering several major mixed-use development sites on both coasts, including a 500,000-square-foot Times Square site.

“Steve Cid is a major player in the New York City commercial real estate market and we’re thrilled to have him join our busy team,” said Thomas LaPerch, director of the Houlihan Lawrence Commercial Group. “He brings to our team a rich background in residential real estate, a national reputation and an ability to bring major off-market properties to the many investors he represents.”

A Westchester County resident, Cid with his wife, residential real estate broker Kerry Fedigan-Cid, in 2010 co-founded Giving House, a real estate-based philanthropic initiative that donates a percentage of participating agents’ commissions to nonprofit organizations and institutions in Westchester, the Hudson Valley and New York City.