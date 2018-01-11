American Heart Association names sisters co-chairs

The American Heart Association has announced the co-chairs for its 15th Annual Westchester-Fairfield “Go Red For Women Luncheon” scheduled for Friday June 1 at the Hilton Westchester. Two sisters, Terri Ferri and Grace Ferri, will lead the “Go Red” campaign efforts to help raise awareness and funds to fight women’s number one killer, heart disease. They’ll also lead the year-round campaign, including “National Wear Red Day” on Feb. 2.

For 15 years, the “Go Red” movement has worked to close a knowledge gap and provide women with tools, resources and inspiration to build a healthier life.

Terri Ferri has been the branch manager of the Morgan Stanley Wealth Management Purchase headquarters since November 2013, and has been with Morgan Stanley and its predecessor firms since 1993.

Grace Ferri, is vice president of development and marketing for United Hebrew of New Rochelle. She began her career as director of annual giving and special events for Calvary Hospital. She was named the 2012 Professional Fundraiser of the Year by the Association of Development Officers and was the past president of its board of directors.