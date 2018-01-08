February campaign to aid Ronald McDonald House

Hearts seem to come to mind in February, for Valentine’s Day and other reasons. So, it seems natural that there will be a “Help with all Your Heart” campaign during the month of February in the Hudson Valley.

The Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley is partnering with McDonald’s restaurants and other community businesses for the monthlong campaign. “Help with all Your Heart” is designed to directly benefit the families that use the temporary housing provided at Ronald McDonald House to stay close to their children when they are hospitalized due to serious illness or traumatic injury.

Customers at more than 100 participating McDonald’s restaurants can buy a colorful heart for $1 from February 1 through February 28, 2018. All proceeds will be donated to the Ronald McDonald House of the Greater Hudson Valley on the campus of the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla. The house has served more than 1,500 families from the Hudson Valley and beyond, whose children are hospitalized at Maria Fareri Children’s Hospital and other medical centers.