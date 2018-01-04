Building and Land Technology has formally announced Harbor Landing, a mixed-use waterfront development that brings together the Stamford Landing office complex and the Davenport Landing boatyard and residential properties.

The newly connected waterfront destination, across from Harbor Point and overlooking the Long Island Sound, will offer 200,000 square feet of waterfront office space, 218 residential rental units, two restaurants, a full-service boatyard operated by The Hinckley Co., a boardwalk, and a marina with about 120 available slips.

“Our goal is to replicate the mixed-use, live-work-play experience we have created on a larger scale at Harbor Point, just across the channel,” said BLT Chief Operating Officer Ted Ferrarone of Harbor Landing. “We believe that creating an integrated mixed-use development will unlock the true potential of this area.”

The Harbor Landing residential apartments and boatyard were formerly known as Davenport Landing. The apartments are nearly completed and are expected to begin leasing soon. The boatyard is open for business and is currently hauling vessels for winter storage.

The office space, formerly known as Stamford Landing, is undergoing what BLT termed “significant improvements,” including a new entry to the property, upgrades to the lobby and common areas, new tenant amenities, improved landscaping and a newly designed parking lot.

The office space features flexible layouts that can be tailored to a wide variety of tenants, with spaces ranging from small suites up to 35,000 square feet of contiguous space. Existing amenities include on-site security, shuttle to the train, fitness center with yoga studio, marina slips, and two restaurants, Crab Shell and Prime, located within the office complex.

Other amenities include a boardwalk connecting the Hinckley boatyard and Harbor Landing buildings to Boccuzzi Park, which is in the midst of a major renovation and beautification project.

BLT has appointed Stamford realtor RHYS as its exclusive leasing agent for office leasing at Harbor Landing, led by Cory Gubner, president and CEO, and Christian Bangert, executive vice president and partner.