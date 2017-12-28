Konover wins awards trifecta

Konover Residential Corp. received awards in three categories at the Connecticut Apartment Association Nutmeg Awards and Holiday Dinner held at Bill Miller’s Castle in Branford.

A project in which Konover Residential is involved, The Sound at Gateway Commons in East Lyme, was recognized as the Community of the Year.

Konover was recognized for the Best Overall Marketing Property for its marketing efforts at Trademark Fairfield, a 101-unit luxury community built in Fairfield in 2017.

Christopher Crampton, regional manager for Konover, was named Regional Manager of the Year.

Konover Residential Corp. is a division of The Simon Konover Co. The company and its related-entities own and manage more than 10,000 apartment units, 3.5 million square feet of office and industrial space, 2.8 million square feet of retail space and hospitality assets.