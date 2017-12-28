Lifting weights to lift paws

PAWS of Greenwich, a nonprofit and a collective of dog lovers working to make the community even more pet friendly, will benefit from an event being staged Jan. 5 at 6:30 p.m. by the Iron Camp at 55 Old Post Road in Greenwich.

LaRoy Warner, a certified personal trainer and nutritionist and owner of Iron Camp, is hosting a Deadlift Party, which many people will recognize as a weightlifting competition. Proceeds from the $25 registration fees will go to PAWS.

PAWS is raising funds to support revitalization of Grass Island Dog Park, promotion and partnerships with local animal rescues and pet care companies, launch of pet therapy programs and more.

Weightlifters will compete for cash prizes. They must be 18 or older and experienced; the competition is not for beginners. Online registration is limited to the first 30 experienced participants. The event is open to spectators including anyone interested in learning more about the art of powerlifting.